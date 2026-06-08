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How A Gas Geyser Leak Led To A Woman's Death In Kodagu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 16:01 IST

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A tragic incident in Kodagu saw a 27-year-old Bengaluru professional die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning due to a gas geyser leak and poor ventilation at a homestay, prompting a police investigation into the unnatural death.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old Bengaluru woman died in a Kodagu homestay due to a suspected gas geyser leak.
  • The deceased, Vinutha, was found unconscious in the bathroom during a weekend trip with colleagues.
  • The post-mortem report indicated death by suffocation from carbon monoxide inhalation.
  • Police suspect the carbon monoxide leaked from a gas geyser, exacerbated by poor bathroom ventilation.
  • A case of unnatural death has been registered, prompting an investigation into the incident.

A 27-year-old woman who was on a weekend trip to Kodagu died due to a suspected gas geyser leak at a homestay in the district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Vinutha, was a native of Mysuru and worked at a private firm in Bengaluru, they said. The incident occurred on Sunday at a homestay in the Kalkanduru area, where she had been staying with her colleagues during a two-day trip to Kodagu, police added.

 

Investigation Into Homestay Tragedy

According to police, Vinutha had gone to take a shower and was later found unconscious inside the bathroom. The matter came to light when her colleagues checked on her after noticing that she had been in the bathroom for an unusually long time.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, a senior police officer said. A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident, police added.

Citing the post-mortem report, the officer said Vinutha died of suffocation caused by inhalation of carbon monoxide that had allegedly leaked from a gas geyser. The bathroom lacked proper ventilation, which may have contributed to the incident, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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