Bengaluru Police Arrest Six For Spa Extortion, Impersonation

Bengaluru police have arrested six individuals, including four women, for allegedly extorting Rs 1 lakh from a spa owner by posing as media and organisation representatives, highlighting a concerning trend of impersonation and intimidation.

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Key Points Six individuals, including four women, were arrested in Bengaluru for extorting Rs 1 lakh from a spa owner.

The accused allegedly posed as members of an organisation and media representatives to threaten the spa owner and staff.

They assaulted employees and demanded Rs 5 lakh, forcibly collecting Rs 1 lakh on the night of October 3.

Police apprehended the six accused near K R Circle on October 6 following a complaint lodged on October 4.

The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement and have been remanded to judicial custody.

Six people, including four women, were arrested for allegedly threatening a spa owner and assaulting the staff before extorting Rs 1 lakh from him by posing as members of an organisation and media representatives, police said on Saturday.

Police seized Rs 80,000 in cash, seven mobile phones, a car and a two-wheeler allegedly used in the commission of the offence, they said.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

The case came to light after a resident of Sai Nagar lodged a complaint at Vidyaranyapura police station on October 4, police said.

According to police, the complainant operates a spa and salon on Vidyaranyapura Main Road in Nanjappa Layout. On the night of October 3, six unidentified people visited the premises and questioned the staff about alleged illegal activities.

They allegedly assaulted the employees and threatened to publicise allegations of illegal activities on social media. They demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant and forcibly collected Rs 1 lakh before leaving the premises, police said.

A case was registered at Vidyaranyapura police station.

During the investigation, police pursued various leads and gathered information through informants. On October 6, the six accused were apprehended near K R Circle and questioned. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the case, police said.

The accused were subsequently remanded to judicial custody, they added.