Bengaluru Family Murder: DCP Appointed To Expedite Probe, Chargesheet

Bengaluru Police have appointed a DCP-rank officer to fast-track the investigation and chargesheet filing in the horrific murder case of seven family members, allegedly by a cab driver over domestic disputes.

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Key Points A DCP-rank officer has been appointed as the investigating officer for the murder of seven family members in Bengaluru to expedite evidence collection and chargesheet filing.

Cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar is accused of killing his wife's family over domestic disputes and dumping bodies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered on November 3, leading to the recovery of all seven bodies.

Police are investigating all angles, including financial and personal motives, following the arrest of the accused.

A DCP-rank officer has been appointed as the investigating officer to expedite the collection of evidence and filing of the chargesheet in connection with the murder of seven members of a family, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into Gruesome Family Murder

The accused, cab driver Indusekar alias Sekar, allegedly killed the members of his wife's family over domestic disputes in Bengaluru and dumped the bodies at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, police said.

The case came to light after a missing-person complaint was registered by the mother of one of the deceased at the Srirampura police station on November 3.

Speaking to reporters here, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the murder case involving a cab driver was reported last week at Rajajinagar police station, while a missing person complaint was initially registered at Srirampura police station before it was converted into a murder case.

He said one accused had been arrested in connection with the case and, based on his statement, police teams had visited various locations over the past three to four days to recover the bodies and complete all the necessary formalities.

"During this process, all seven bodies have been recovered. The police are investigating every angle emerging so far, whether financial or personal. We have appointed a senior-level officer of DCP rank as the investigating officer so that we can collect evidence as quickly as possible and file the chargesheet," he said.