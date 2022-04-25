News
Bengaluru school draws ire of Hindu outfits for mandatory Bible classes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2022 18:09 IST
Hindu organisations are up in arms against a Christian school for making Bible classes compulsory for even non-Christian students.

IMAGE: Clarence High School in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI

The more-than-century old Clarence High School in Bengaluru has come under the scanner of the Hindu outfits for directing all the students, including non-Christians, to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.

According to details shared by Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, the institution forced parents to sign a declaration in which they have to accept that their child attended Bible classes.

 

In the 'Declaration by Parents,' it was said, 'You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.'

Gowda said the policies of the school say only those parents and children who have no objection to the guidelines can apply for admission.

"This is nothing but compelling someone to follow someone else's faith, which violates the Supreme Court ruling and misuse of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution dealing with religious liberty. It also violates the Child Rights Protection Act. Parents have also expressed their anger against the policy," the Hindu activist claimed.

On Monday, the Hindu activists visited the school and spoke to the school management regarding this.

They said they have apprised the Block Education Officer about it, too.

They added that they would meet the Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on the issue.

The school authorities were not available for comment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'You don't become Hindu by wearing saffron'
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
'Hindu rashtra can't consist of Hindus alone'
Govt blocks 16 YouTube channels for spreading lies
2024 elections: BJP identifies 73,000 'weak' booths
Public display of religion not needed: Pawar
What Rohit Said About MI's IPL Knockout
The War Against Coronavirus

