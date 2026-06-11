Bengaluru Police Shoot Robbery Accused After Dagger Attack

A robbery accused with a history of seven cases was shot in the leg by Bengaluru police after he allegedly attacked officers with a dagger while resisting arrest, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.

Key Points Robbery accused Jeeva was shot in the leg by Bengaluru police during an arrest attempt.

Jeeva allegedly attacked police officers with a dagger, resisting arrest and attempting to escape.

Police fired warning shots before a sub-inspector shot Jeeva in the leg to subdue him.

The accused has a significant criminal history, with seven cases registered across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A robbery accused was arrested after being shot in the leg by police when he allegedly attacked officers with a dagger and attempted to murder them while resisting arrest near the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

In a press release, police said a robbery case had been registered at Hebbagodi police station on June 2. The complainant and his friends had gone out for tea near Tirupalya when the accused, Jeeva, and his associates allegedly arrived in a car, assaulted him, and robbed him of his mobile phone and cash before fleeing.

Police Action And Resistance

Subsequently, a team was formed to trace the culprits. On Wednesday, police received a tip-off about Jeeva's presence near Singena Agrahara. Acting on the information, the police team moved to arrest the accused. However, he allegedly attempted to escape and launched a deadly attack on police personnel using a dagger.

The police team fired two warning shots into the air and ordered the accused to surrender, but he allegedly ignored the warnings and continued advancing towards the officers with the weapon, police said. To protect himself and other police personnel, a sub-inspector fired at the accused's right leg, following which he was subdued and arrested, police said.

Accused's Criminal History

The accused and an injured police officer were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the accused has a criminal history involving seven cases-four at Hebbagodi station, one each at Surya City and Electronic City stations, and one at Vetmelam station in Tamil Nadu.