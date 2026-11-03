Three Arrested In Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Three men have been arrested in Bengaluru following a shocking road rage incident where they allegedly abused a woman, damaged her car, and attempted to assault her after a minor collision, highlighting concerns about public safety.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three men were arrested on Tuesday in Bengaluru for a road rage incident involving a woman.

The incident, which occurred on October 28, involved the men allegedly abusing the woman, damaging her car, and attempting to assault her.

A purported video showed one of the men attempting to break the car's window.

The accused allegedly used a stone and their helmets to damage the car, causing an estimated Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in damages.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused.

Three men were arrested for allegedly abusing a woman, damaging her car and attempting to assault her after a quarrel that began when their two-wheeler hit her vehicle in a suspected road rage incident here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 11.10 am on October 28 on the road between BDA Complex Signal and Water Tank Signal, within the limits of the Koramangala police station, they said.

Details Of The Road Rage Incident

A purported video of the incident showed one of the men, wearing a helmet, attempting to break the rear left-side window of the woman's car.

The complainant was travelling near BDA Complex when a two-wheeler carrying three men allegedly hit her car, police said.

According to the complaint, when the woman asked the men to drive carefully, they allegedly abused her using obscene language and attempted to break the rear left-side window of her car.

After failing to break the glass, they allegedly picked up a large stone from the road and struck the car with it. They also removed their helmets and used them to damage the bonnet and the left side of the vehicle before breaking its rear-view mirror, she alleged.

Legal Action Taken Against Accused

When the three men tried to flee, the woman attempted to follow them, during which one of them allegedly tried to assault her, the FIR said.

The estimated damage to the car was between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, according to the complaint.

Following her complaint, a case was registered under sections 324(4) (mischief), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were subsequently identified and arrested, a senior police officer said.

Legal action has been taken against them to maintain public peace and ensure citizens' safety, the officer added.