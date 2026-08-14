Bengaluru residents could pay up to Rs 25,000 for parking on roads

Bengaluru's proposed GBA (Parking) Rules, 2026, could introduce significant annual residential parking fees and strict permit requirements for vehicle owners across the city.

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Key Points Bengaluru's draft GBA (Parking) Rules, 2026, introduce annual residential parking fees up to Rs 25,000.

Fees vary by vehicle type: Rs 15,000 for hatchbacks, Rs 20,000 for sedans, and Rs 25,000 for SUVs.

Permits are mandatory for residential on-street parking and are issued only to residents whose buildings meet minimum parking bye-laws.

The rules specify road-space requirements for parking on collector and local roads to ensure traffic flow and pedestrian access.

Violations, such as parking without a valid permit or outside designated areas, will incur penalties enforced by traffic police and marshals.

Bengaluru residents seeking to park vehicles on public roads outside their homes may have to pay an annual residential parking fee of up to Rs 25,000, depending on the vehicle type, under the draft GBA (Parking) Rules, 2026.

The draft rules propose an annual residential parking permit fee of Rs 15,000 for hatchbacks, Rs 20,000 for sedans and Rs 25,000 for sports utility vehicles.

However, residential parking on roads other than arterial and sub-arterial roads will be permitted only for vehicles with a residential parking permit issued by the respective city corporation.

The permit will be issued only to residents of buildings that comply with the minimum parking requirements prescribed under the building bye-laws.

This means residents of houses or buildings that do not have adequate on-site parking as prescribed under the bye-laws may not be eligible for a residential parking permit.

Parking vehicles on public roads outside their homes without a valid permit could be treated as illegal parking and attract penalties.

Addressing Bengaluru's Parking Challenges

The draft rules come at a time when on-street parking remains a major issue in the city, with vehicles occupying public road space and often affecting traffic movement and pedestrian access.

The rules provide for an additional administrative fee for issuing residential parking permits, with the amount to be determined by the chief commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

A permit will be issued for a specific vehicle and the person in whose name it is registered.

It will be valid for one year and may be renewed annually after verification that the applicant continues to reside in the area.

The permit will be valid only on roads designated for residential parking within walking distance of the resident's home. Parking outside the permitted area will also be treated as a violation.

New Road Space Regulations And Enforcement

The draft rules lay down specific road-space requirements for residential parking. On collector (non-arterial) roads, parking will be allowed only if at least six metres of road space remains available for traffic and 1.8 metres of clear walking space is maintained on both sides.

On local roads, at least four metres of road space must remain available for traffic, while a clear walking space of 1.8 metres must be maintained on at least one side after a vehicle is parked.

Marshals employed by the city corporations or other designated officials may verify the validity of residential parking permits and report violations to the police.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police will enforce no-parking provisions and ensure that only vehicles with valid residential parking permits are parked in designated residential parking areas. The Karnataka government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft rules.