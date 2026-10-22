Husband Held For Wife's Murder Over Illicit Affair Suspicion

Discover the shocking details of a Bengaluru man's arrest for the alleged murder of his 25-year-old wife, whose decomposed body was found in a stormwater drain, stemming from suspicions of an illicit relationship.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Thursday in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife, Ruksana.

The decomposed body of Ruksana was discovered in a stormwater drain on October 13, with police stating she was killed on October 10.

The accused, Mohammed Irfaz, allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a stone during an argument, suspecting her of an illicit relationship.

Irfaz reportedly placed her body in a bag, used a stolen motorcycle to transport it, and then dumped it in the drain.

After initially claiming his wife returned to Bihar, Irfaz confessed to the murder during police interrogation.

A man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife over suspicion of an illicit relationship and dumping her body in a stormwater drain, police said on Thursday.

The decomposed body of Ruksana, a native of Bihar, was found in a stormwater drain within the Magadi Road police station limits on October 13. Police said she was allegedly killed by her husband, Mohammed Irfaz, on October 10.

Details Of The Crime

According to police, Irfaz allegedly hit Ruksana on the head with a stone during an argument. He then placed her body in a bag and dumped it in the drain.

The couple had married about a year ago and moved to Bengaluru around six months ago, where they worked in garment factories, police said.

Ruksana, who had a child from her previous marriage, had met Irfaz in Bihar after separating from her first husband, and the two subsequently fell in love, according to police.

Motive Behind The Murder

Police said Irfaz allegedly suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship because she frequently spoke to people over the phone, which led to regular arguments between them.

On October 10, an argument allegedly escalated, following which Irfaz attacked her with a stone, police said.

To dispose of the body, the accused allegedly broke the handle lock of a motorcycle belonging to an unidentified person, placed the body inside a bag on the vehicle and pushed it before dumping the body in the drain, police said.

Investigation Leads To Confession

After the body was discovered on October 13, police formed a special team to establish the woman's identity and trace the accused.

During the investigation, police received information from local residents that a man from Gopalapura had reported his wife missing.

When questioned, Irfaz allegedly told police that Ruksana had returned to her native place in Bihar and was not using a mobile phone. However, suspecting inconsistencies in his account, police took him into custody for further questioning.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the murder, police said.

The Magadi Road police are continuing their investigation into the case.