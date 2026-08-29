Home  » News » Bengaluru 'Peptide Party' cancelled after food regulator notice

Bengaluru 'Peptide Party' cancelled after food regulator notice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 29, 2026 11:26 IST 4 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.

Peptide Party

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Key Points

  • The 'Peptide Party' in Bengaluru was cancelled following a notice from the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FSDA).
  • FSDA sought detailed information from organisers, Upsurge Labs LLP, regarding peptide preparations, their composition, and regulatory status.
  • Peptide parties are informal gatherings where biohackers and wellness enthusiasts discuss or sample peptide-based products.
  • The department expressed concerns that certain peptide preparations might fall under 'drugs' as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
  • Organisers were asked to provide scientific evidence for claims, regulatory approvals, and arrangements for medical supervision if peptides were to be administered.

A "Peptide Party", scheduled for Saturday in Bengaluru, has been cancelled following a notice issued to the organisers of the event by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department seeking details about the event, officials said.

The cancellation came a day after the FSDA sought detailed information from the organisers of the event on peptide preparations, including their composition, manufacturers, regulatory status, dosage and intended use, they said.

 

Officials said that the proposed event was being publicised as an invite-only event featuring "peptide tastings", music, food and networking, as cited in their social media posts.

Regulatory Action Against Peptide Event

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.

The department has also issued an advisory to the general public regarding the "Peptide Party" event, originally scheduled to take place on August 29, in Koramangala here.

"The authorised representatives of Upsurge Labs LLP, the organisers of the event, after an enquiry, have communicated that the scheduled event stands cancelled," the FSDA said.

According to FSDA, based on the request of the authorised representative to submit documents regarding the event, suitable time has been given to produce the documents.

Members of the public are advised to take note of this cancellation.

Understanding Peptide Parties And Peptides

Officials said that Peptides are not a single drug or substance. They are a class of short chains of amino acids that have a range of functions in the body.

The department said that the matter came to the notice of the FSDA office following a social media post/publicity material relating to a proposed "Peptide Party" in Bengaluru's Koramangala on August 29, which described an event involving peptides and referred to discussions/activities concerning peptide preparations.

FSDA's Detailed Information Requirements

"The publicity material appears to indicate that peptide preparations/products may be promoted, displayed, supplied, distributed, recommended, administered or otherwise made available to participants in connection with the proposed event," it said in a notice to the organisers of the event.

The notice also stated that the exact identity, composition, source, regulatory classification, intended use and regulatory status of the preparations referred to in the said publicity material were presently not established.

The FSDA also stated that certain peptide preparations, depending upon their composition, presentation, intended use, claims and manner of administration, may fall within the regulatory framework applicable to "drugs" under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

It also sought details of each peptide product, import, and other regulatory licences.

The notice also sought details of claims related to weight management, muscle growth and other purported benefits, along with scientific evidence and regulatory approvals to substantiate such claims.

It also sought information on medical supervision, consent procedures and arrangements for managing any adverse events, in case the peptides were to be administered to participants.

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

peptide partybengalurufsdaregulatory actionpeptides

More From Rediff

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Related Stories

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

Quick Links

BengaluruFSDAUpsurge Labs LLPDrugs and Cosmetics ActKoramangalaPeptide Party

Web Stories

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India
For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes
5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts