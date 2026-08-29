Bengaluru 'Peptide Party' cancelled after food regulator notice

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.

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Key Points The 'Peptide Party' in Bengaluru was cancelled following a notice from the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FSDA).

FSDA sought detailed information from organisers, Upsurge Labs LLP, regarding peptide preparations, their composition, and regulatory status.

Peptide parties are informal gatherings where biohackers and wellness enthusiasts discuss or sample peptide-based products.

The department expressed concerns that certain peptide preparations might fall under 'drugs' as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Organisers were asked to provide scientific evidence for claims, regulatory approvals, and arrangements for medical supervision if peptides were to be administered.

A "Peptide Party", scheduled for Saturday in Bengaluru, has been cancelled following a notice issued to the organisers of the event by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department seeking details about the event, officials said.

The cancellation came a day after the FSDA sought detailed information from the organisers of the event on peptide preparations, including their composition, manufacturers, regulatory status, dosage and intended use, they said.

Officials said that the proposed event was being publicised as an invite-only event featuring "peptide tastings", music, food and networking, as cited in their social media posts.

Regulatory Action Against Peptide Event

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.

The department has also issued an advisory to the general public regarding the "Peptide Party" event, originally scheduled to take place on August 29, in Koramangala here.

"The authorised representatives of Upsurge Labs LLP, the organisers of the event, after an enquiry, have communicated that the scheduled event stands cancelled," the FSDA said.

According to FSDA, based on the request of the authorised representative to submit documents regarding the event, suitable time has been given to produce the documents.

Members of the public are advised to take note of this cancellation.

Understanding Peptide Parties And Peptides

Officials said that Peptides are not a single drug or substance. They are a class of short chains of amino acids that have a range of functions in the body.

The department said that the matter came to the notice of the FSDA office following a social media post/publicity material relating to a proposed "Peptide Party" in Bengaluru's Koramangala on August 29, which described an event involving peptides and referred to discussions/activities concerning peptide preparations.

FSDA's Detailed Information Requirements

"The publicity material appears to indicate that peptide preparations/products may be promoted, displayed, supplied, distributed, recommended, administered or otherwise made available to participants in connection with the proposed event," it said in a notice to the organisers of the event.

The notice also stated that the exact identity, composition, source, regulatory classification, intended use and regulatory status of the preparations referred to in the said publicity material were presently not established.

The FSDA also stated that certain peptide preparations, depending upon their composition, presentation, intended use, claims and manner of administration, may fall within the regulatory framework applicable to "drugs" under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

It also sought details of each peptide product, import, and other regulatory licences.

The notice also sought details of claims related to weight management, muscle growth and other purported benefits, along with scientific evidence and regulatory approvals to substantiate such claims.

It also sought information on medical supervision, consent procedures and arrangements for managing any adverse events, in case the peptides were to be administered to participants.

Peptide parties are informal, invite-only social gatherings where biohackers, wellness enthusiasts, and fitness influencers meet to discuss, sample, or promote peptide-based products.