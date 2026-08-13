Bengaluru, Mysuru unaffected by Karnataka bandh call over Cauvery

While intense protests were seen in Mandya and preventive detentions carried out at several places, life remained unaffected in major urban centres like Bengaluru and Mysuru.



IMAGE: Security has been tighted across Karnataka in view of the bandh called by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, August 13, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points The Karnataka bandh, called by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, received a mixed response across the state.

Mandya, the epicentre of the Cauvery agitation, witnessed intense protests by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations, including blocking highways and symbolic demonstrations.

Major urban centres like Bengaluru and Mysuru remained largely unaffected, with public transport, commercial establishments, and educational institutions operating normally.

Protesters urged the Karnataka government to defy the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) orders, citing the state's own water requirements.

Several organisations that initially supported the bandh later clarified they would offer only moral support, believing a shutdown was not the solution.

The Karnataka bandh called by pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj against the release of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu on August 13, Thursday, evoked a mixed response, with intense protests in Mandya and preventive detentions at several places, while life remained unaffected in major urban centres like Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The bandh has been called by the Federation of Kannada organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj, in protest against the directions of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Protesters have urged the Karnataka government not to release any further water, citing the state's own drinking water and agricultural requirements.

Protests Intensify in Mandya

In Mandya, epicentre of the Cauvery agitation, farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged protests at Sanjay Circle and other locations.

Protesters carried empty pots and horse gram, shouting slogans such as "Our water, our right", and blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru old highway.

The horse gram was used as a symbol of the alternative crop farmers may be forced to grow instead of paddy because of the lack of water.

One protester appealed to the government to "not release even a drop of water" to Tamil Nadu and urged it to defy the CWRC and CWMA orders.

Protesters described the directions to release water as a "death warrant" for farmers and criticised successive governments for allegedly "failing" to protect Karnataka's interests in the Cauvery dispute.

The protesters also invoked former chief ministers D Devaraj Urs and S Bangarappa while demanding that the state government take a firm stand against the water-sharing directions.

Another protester alleged that successive governments had "failed" to find a permanent solution despite spending thousands of crores of rupees on legal battles over the Cauvery dispute.

Limited Impact in Urban Centres

In Mysuru, the bandh largely remained confined to protests. Bus services from the suburban bus stand to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the state were operated normally.

Commercial establishments, including shops and hotels opened as usual, while autos and taxis also operated without disruption. The police detained pro-Kannada activists who attempted to block buses near the suburban bus stand.

The protesters raised slogans against the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments and demanded that no Cauvery water be released to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Sene district president Tejas Lokesh Gowda said the government should not yield to Tamil Nadu's pressure on the Cauvery issue.

Gowda demanded that the Centre mediate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and convene a meeting of the two chief ministers to find a permanent solution.

He also sought a scientific water-sharing formula for years of low rainfall and urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to immediately convene an all-party meeting.

In the state capital, the bandh had little impact in the morning. State-owned BMTC and KSRTC buses operated normally from Kempegowda bus station, with the police deployed across the platforms as a precaution.

The police personnel conducted rounds to prevent attempts to stop buses or incidents such as stone-pelting. The police remained on alert in view of the possibility of activists attempting to disrupt bus services.

Schools, colleges and universities in Bengaluru also functioned normally. Schools continued classes, with some conducting scheduled internal examinations.

At Kempegowda International Airport near Devanahalli, there was no impact of the bandh. Hail taxi riders, airport taxis and KSTDC taxis operated normally, and passengers continued to arrive and depart without disruption.

CISF and state police maintained tight security as a precaution. Hassan also reported normal life. Bus, auto and other transport services operated as usual, while shops and other establishments remained open.

Ballari reported a lukewarm response to the bandh, with normal activities continuing. The police maintained a tight vigil and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to create trouble.

Organisations Offer Moral Support

The protests were expected to remain largely symbolic, with organisations planning to submit memoranda.

In Koppal, Kannada Rakshana Vedike activists staged a protest near the Heggnal toll gate. They stopped trucks, offered flowers to drivers and appealed to them to support the bandh and the Cauvery agitation.

The police subsequently detained the protesters. Across the state, several organisations that had initially announced support for the bandh later clarified that they would extend only moral support, while participating in protests.

Traders, hotel owners, auto and taxi drivers, farmers' organisations and other groups in several districts said the Cauvery issue had their support but a shutdown was not the solution.

The bandh comes amid mounting opposition in Karnataka to the CWMA's decision to ensure a release of 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting from Tuesday.

Karnataka has maintained that its reservoirs have received substantially lower-than-average inflows and that water must be conserved for drinking purposes, agriculture and essential requirements.