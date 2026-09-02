Bengaluru woman battling post-partum depression kills 2 IVF-born daughters

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a mother is accused of murdering her four-month-old twin daughters, with the police investigating potential links to postpartum depression and her subsequent suicide attempt.

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Key Points A Bengaluru woman is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her four-month-old twin daughters.

The incident occurred after the mother reportedly suffered from postpartum depression and abnormal behaviour.

Her husband found her attempting suicide after discovering their deceased children.

The doctors suspect the twin infants died due to drowning.

An FIR has been registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against a 40-year-old woman for allegedly killing her four-month-old twin daughters before attempting to take her own life, the police said on September 2, Wednesday.

The incident occurred at their home in Vajarahalli on Tuesday, they said.

Family Background And IVF Treatment

Uma Devi was residing with her husband Ramalingappa, their twin daughters and mother-in-law. Her husband was engaged in a real estate business, the police said.

According to the police, in his complaint, Ramalingappa stated that he had married Devi in 2002 and they had been leading a cordial married life.

As they had no children, they underwent IVF treatment. Following the treatment, Devi became pregnant and gave birth to twin girls on May 5, 2026.

Postpartum Depression And Tragic Incident

The complainant said that about one-and-a-half months after the delivery, Devi began showing a lack of interest in children and repeatedly said that they should be admitted to an ashram.

She also began behaving abnormally, a senior police officer said.

She was provided psychiatric treatment at Raghavendra Hospital and NIMHANS.

The doctors reportedly informed the family that her behaviour was due to postpartum depression and hormonal imbalance following childbirth, he said.

On September 1, when Ramalingappa returned home in the afternoon, he found that Devi had locked herself inside a room.

After opening the door, he found her attempting to hang herself with a veil around her neck and rescued her, the officer said.

The twin girls were found dead inside the same room. The doctors at Shankar Hospital examined the children and suspected that they had died due to drowning, the police said.

Police Investigation Underway

The complainant alleged that Devi killed the children, resulting in their deaths, and subsequently attempted to take her own life.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against his wife under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Talaghattapura police station, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.