Mumbai Crime Branch Detains Man Over Extortion Threats

The Mumbai Crime Branch has successfully detained a 30-year-old man from Bengaluru, who is suspected of making numerous extortion and threat calls to residents across Mumbai, prompting an ongoing investigation into his motives and potential syndicate connections.

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Key Points The Mumbai Crime Branch detained a 30-year-old man from Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The man is accused of making extortion and threat calls to several people in Mumbai.

His apprehension followed a probe into multiple complaints received from city residents.

Police are investigating the motive and potential links to any organised crime syndicate.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has detained a 30-year-old man from Bengaluru for allegedly making extortion and threat calls to several people in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The suspect was apprehended following a probe into multiple complaints of extortion calls received by city residents, he said.

"The man was traced to Bengaluru and was detained by a crime branch team. He is being interrogated regarding the threat calls made to several individuals in Mumbai," the police official said.

Police are trying to ascertain the motive, the total number of individuals targeted, and whether the suspect is linked to any organised crime syndicate, the official added.