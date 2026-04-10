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Bengaluru Man Arrested Over 'Zombie Drug' Video Misinformation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 10, 2026 18:28 IST

A Bengaluru man was arrested for spreading misinformation by posting a viral video falsely claiming an individual was under the influence of a 'zombie drug', sparking public concern and prompting a police investigation.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man in Bengaluru has been arrested for uploading a misleading video about a person supposedly under the influence of a 'zombie drug'.
  • The video went viral, causing public panic and prompting police to clarify that the individual had not consumed any narcotics.
  • The arrested individual, Hemanth, faces charges related to spreading false information and inciting public disorder.
  • Bengaluru police are urging the public to avoid sharing unverified information on social media to prevent unnecessary panic and reputational harm.
  • Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found spreading false information or rumours.

A day after a video of a man seen in a disoriented state went viral on social media with claims that he was under the influence of a so-called "zombie drug", police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old employee of a private firm here for uploading the "misleading" video.

Hemanth, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, was issued a notice to join the inquiry, police said.

 

Learning that the police were looking for him, he posted an apology on social media. He was later taken into custody, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 353(2), relating to statements conducing to public mischief, including spreading false information or rumours that could incite public disorder, and Section 352, dealing with intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, among others, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police added.

After Hemanth uploaded the video, it quickly went viral on Thursday.

Later, police clarified that the man shown in a disoriented state in the video had not consumed any narcotic or psychotropic substance.

He was subjected to a medical examination, and the report confirmed that there was no trace of narcotic substances, Bengaluru police said.

The police also urged the public not to spread unverified or misleading information on social media platforms, as such content can create unnecessary panic and harm individuals' reputations.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, showed the man standing motionless. People claimed he might be under the influence of a synthetic "zombie drug" and raised concerns about its availability in the city.

An inquiry revealed that the individual seen in the video had come to Bengaluru in search of a livelihood and had been residing there for the past three months, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The police warned that strict action will be taken against persons found spreading false information or rumours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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