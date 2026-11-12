Bengaluru Advocate Murder: Police Apprehend One Accused From Bihar

Bengaluru police have made a significant breakthrough in the Whitefield advocate murder case, apprehending one of the accused, Amit Kumar Dubey, from Bihar as investigations continue into the shooting of 43-year-old Manjunath.

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Key Points One accused, Amit Kumar Dubey (25), has been apprehended from Bihar in connection with the murder of a Bengaluru advocate.

The victim, 43-year-old advocate Manjunath, was shot dead on October 19 in the city's Whitefield area.

Police had formed several special teams and conducted searches across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar.

Amit Kumar Dubey was taken into custody by Whitefield police on Thursday.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend another accused, identified as Pawan Kumar Dubey.

In a breakthrough in the murder case of a 43-year-old advocate who was shot dead in the city's Whitefield area, police have apprehended one of the accused from Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Progress In Advocate Murder

The accused was identified as Amit Kumar Dubey (25) and was taken into custody by a team of Whitefield police.

The victim, Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara, was shot dead on October 19.

A case was registered at Whitefield police station under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, police said in a release.

Police had formed several special teams to trace the accused. The teams were conducting searches across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar, as part of the investigation.

"During the course of the investigation, one of the accused, Amit Kumar Dubey, was traced and taken into custody from Bihar by the Whitefield police on Thursday," officials said.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the other accused, identified as Pawan Kumar Dubey, police added.