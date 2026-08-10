Bengaluru: FSDA shuts rooftop lounge kitchen due to hygiene issues

Bengaluru's Food Safety and Drug Administration department has intensified its crackdown on high-end eateries, leading to the closure of a rooftop lounge kitchen and the seizure of 132 kg of rotten and expired food items due to severe hygiene violations.

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Key Points Bengaluru's Food Safety Department closed a high-end rooftop lounge kitchen due to unhygienic maintenance.

Inspections at six upscale eateries in UB City and Brigade Road uncovered significant food safety violations.

Officials seized 132 kg of unfit food, including rotten meat, expired milk and curds, and used cooking oil.

The drive targeted compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

Rotten chicken/beef, duck meat, fish, and vegetables were among the items discarded from various restaurants.

The kitchen of a high-end rooftop lounge was closed for allegedly being maintained in an unhygienic manner, officials said on Monday.

Meat and beef found to be rotten with fungus were also seized during an inspection conducted by the Food Safety and Drug Administration department in Bengaluru, they said.

Bengaluru Eateries Under Scrutiny For Food Safety

On Sunday, inspections were conducted at six high-end eateries in UB City and Brigade Road here as part of the department's ongoing drive to verify compliance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

During the drive, milk and curds with an expiry date 10 days earlier were also found at the rooftop upscale lounge at UB City in Bengaluru, whose kitchen has been closed for 'unhygienic' maintenance, officials said.

According to the Food Safety and Drug Administration department, during an inspection at another high-end restaurant at UB City, 45 kg of rotten chicken/beef, 6 kg of vegetable cutlet and 15 litres of used cooking oil were found.

These food articles, found to be unfit for consumption, were discarded/destroyed as per procedure.

Other articles seized from other high-end eateries included 50 kg of duck meat, 5 kg of fish, 5 kg of green peas and 5 kg of mushrooms.

In total, 132 kg of food articles were seized and disposed of during the inspection at these high-end restaurants, officials added.