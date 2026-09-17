How RayVector's AI Tech Revolutionises Semiconductor Manufacturing

Discover how Bengaluru-based RayVector Technologies is revolutionising semiconductor manufacturing with its AI-powered wafer defect detection technology, showcased at SEMICON India, already adopted by industry giants like Samsung and Intel.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points RayVector Technologies is showcasing advanced wafer defect detection technology at SEMICON India.

The technology combines multi-sensor modules, wafer handling, imaging, and AI for rapid detection of minute irregularities.

Global semiconductor leaders like Samsung, Intel, and TSMC are already using RayVector's innovative solutions.

The company aims to develop proprietary, globally relevant semiconductor technologies from India.

RayVector focuses on translating laboratory innovations into practical, scalable products for the semiconductor industry.

A Bengaluru-based deep-tech company is demonstrating at SEMICON India 2026 technology designed to detect wafer defects early, helping semiconductor manufacturers potentially avoid costly production losses.

RayVector Technologies is demonstrating its multi-sensor module and wafer-handling technology at SEMICON India, being held at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka here from September 17 to 19.

Revolutionising Semiconductor Inspection

The technology combines sensing, imaging and AI-based analysis to detect minute irregularities in semiconductor wafers within seconds, according to the company.

RayVector said its technology is being used by global semiconductor companies, including Samsung, Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The company said semiconductor manufacturing is no longer limited to chip fabrication, with precision imaging, intelligent sensing and AI-based analysis playing an increasingly important role across the manufacturing process.

India's Role in Global Chip Technology

"Our objective is to take complex semiconductor ideas from research to actual products," RayVector Founder and CEO Shrikant K Avadhani said.

"We are increasingly focusing on developing proprietary technologies and products in sensor and vision innovation, to build globally relevant semiconductor technologies from India," Avadhani said.

The company's work spans research, intelligence, design, engineering, product development and scaling, bringing together AI, high-precision imaging, sensor technologies and physics-based engineering for semiconductor inspection, intelligent sensing, automated analysis and AI-enabled manufacturing.

RayVector CTO Chakravarthy Elumalai said the company's focus is on taking innovation beyond the laboratory and turning it into practical and scalable products.

"Our focus is on taking innovation beyond the laboratory and turning it into practical and scalable products," Elumalai said.

Expanding Global Footprint and R&D

The company has operations in India and the US, with an engineering presence in Tualatin, Oregon.

According to RayVector, its India-based research and development capabilities and collaboration with the US semiconductor ecosystem are helping it expand its global footprint.

The company is now working towards the next phase of its growth, with greater emphasis on R&D, engineering capabilities and developing proprietary semiconductor technologies and products under its own name.