Bengaluru family tries to 'courier' elderly man in protest

A Bengaluru family's attempt to mail an elderly relative as a 'parcel' to protest soaring bus fares has sparked controversy and police intervention, raising questions about the lengths people will go to highlight transportation cost issues.

IMAGE: A screengrab from the video of the incident going viral on social media. Photograph: X

Key Points A Bengaluru family staged a protest by attempting to 'parcel' an elderly man via courier to highlight high bus fares.

The family claimed the stunt was a social media reel intended to draw attention to the difficulties of festival travel due to rising bus fares.

Police intervened after the courier staff raised concerns, warning the family about the dangers and legal consequences of their actions.

The family issued a public apology, acknowledging the risks involved and expressing regret for their actions.

The incident highlights public frustration over increasing transportation costs during festive seasons in Bengaluru.

A family allegedly attempted to send an elderly man in a 'parcel' through a courier service in protest against high bus fares ahead of Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Vyalikaval area of central Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, they said.

Following the incident, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said that action will be taken against the family for staging the act as part of a protest reel.

The footage of the incident that went viral drew criticism, the officer told reporters.

"A case will be registered against the family. Such incidents send a bad message on social media. So, we will take action," he said.

According to police, the family of five members approached a private courier centre claiming they wanted to parcel the man as a symbolic message to the public over rising fares in both private and government buses. They claimed it was part of a prank meant to higlight the difficulties of the festival travel.

Startled by the request, the courier staff alerted the police.

Family's Explanation and Apology

During the inquiry, the elderly man's daughter said the act was staged as a protest and to create a social media reel. As part of the stunt, the family had placed the elderly man inside a gunny sack, a senior police officer said.

Police said the situation turned serious when the man experienced breathing difficulties inside the sack. Subsequently, the family apologised to the police and the public for their actions.

The officials warned that the act could have endangered the man's life and attracted serious legal consequences.

The family was let off with a warning after issuing a video apology and were strictly cautioned against such dangerous stunts in the future, an officer earlier said.

In a video statement, the family clarified that the intention behind their act was to draw attention to the high ticket prices amid the upcoming festivities and the lack of bus connectivity leaving many stranded without seats.

Expressing regret for their actions, the family said they asked for forgiveness, assuring that such things would not be repeated.