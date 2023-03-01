News
Bengaluru ex-top cop who joined AAP 11 months ago joins BJP

Source: PTI
March 01, 2023 11:24 IST
In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Karnataka, its prominent face and former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday quit the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

IMAGE: Former police commissioner of Bengaluru Bhaskar Rao joins the BJP, March 1, 2023.

Rao had joined the AAP just 11 months ago in New Delhi in the presence of the AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After joining the BJP in the presence of BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesady, the retired IPS officer said only BJP can strengthen India and bring back the lost glory.

 

”We all should join hands to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is striving to make ‘Ek Bharat, Samruddh Bharat' (one India, prosperous India). I am also impressed by the prominence given to youth and women in the BJP,” Rao told reporters in Bengaluru.

He also said he will seek the guidance of Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa, and other senior BJP leaders.

Rao's resignation comes ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Davangere in Karnataka on March 4.

Speaking on the occasion, Kateel said Rao has accepted the ideology and philosophy of the BJP after gaining one year of political experience in the AAP.

He added that the retired IPS officer is impressed by the functioning of the party under the leadership of Modi at national level and Bommai at state level.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
