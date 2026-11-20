A domestic dispute in Bengaluru escalated into tragedy as a man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old stepson and assaulting his wife, highlighting the severe consequences of marital discord.

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Key Points A 44-year-old man, Sudeep, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly killing his 18-year-old stepson, Soham, and assaulting his wife, Seema, following a domestic quarrel, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on November 16 at their apartment in Padmanabhanagar, reportedly due to the accused suspecting his wife of an illicit relationship.

The crime was discovered on the night of November 19 after the landlord, B Mallayya, alerted police due to neighbours' complaints about frequent disturbances.

Police found Soham's body in the bathroom and his injured mother, Seema, locked in a room, who then recounted the attack that occurred between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16.

Sudeep has been charged under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was subsequently arrested.

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and killing her 18-year-old son from her first marriage with a knife and a hammer at their apartment following a domestic quarrel, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Domestic Tragedy

The accused was identified as Sudeep (44), who earlier worked in the private banking sector, they said.

The incident occurred on November 16 at an apartment in Padmanabhanagar, within the limits of Banashankari police station, police said.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said Sudeep was the second husband of Seema (43), who works in an insurance company, and that Soham was her son from her first marriage.

The accused allegedly suspected Seema of having an illicit relationship, which led to a quarrel between them.

According to police, between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16, Sudeep allegedly attacked Seema and Soham and fled after locking the flat.

Discovery Of The Crime And Investigation

The matter came to light following a complaint by B Mallayya, who had rented the flat to Seema since October 3, 2024. She lived there with her husband and son.

In his complaint, Mallayya said he had received complaints from neighbours over the past six months about frequent quarrels in the house.

He had advised the family several times to live peacefully and had also asked them to vacate. At around 9 pm on November 16, he received calls from neighbours but was at work. About an hour later, he contacted the security guard, who said there was no disturbance at the flat at that time, the officer said.

On the night of November 19, Mallayya went to the flat and got no response from inside.

He went to the Banashankari police station with his friends and informed the police. Later, Mallayya, the police and Seema's friends went to the flat and found it locked.

A locksmith opened the doors at around 11 pm. Inside, they found bloodstains on the floor and walls. They then heard Seema screaming from one of the locked rooms, which was also opened with the locksmith's help, the officer said.

Victim's Account And Arrest

Seema told police that between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16, Sudeep had picked a quarrel with her and Soham and then attacked them.

Soham died, and Sudeep tried to kill her, she said. She was injured but managed to lock herself in the room. On checking the bathroom, police found Soham's body.

Based on Seema's complaint, police registered a case against Sudeep under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was subsequently arrested, police added.