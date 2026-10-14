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Retired Karnataka Guard, Daughter Convicted In Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 23:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A special PMLA court in Bengaluru has delivered a significant verdict, convicting a retired Karnataka Excise Department guard and his daughter on serious money laundering charges, leading to imprisonment and property confiscation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A special PMLA court in Bengaluru on Wednesday convicted a retired Karnataka Excise Department guard and his daughter on money laundering charges.
  • M Ramchandra was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine, while R Yurekha received three years rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 3 lakh fine.
  • The court ordered the confiscation of five immovable properties belonging to the convicted individuals under the PMLA.
  • The Enforcement Directorate began its probe in 2009, acting on a Lokayukta Police complaint about Ramchandra's disproportionate assets.
  • R Yurekha faced charges for laundering funds through a company linked to the family.

A special PMLA court in Bengaluru on Wednesday convicted a retired Karnataka Excise Department guard and his daughter on money laundering charges in a case linked to possession of disproportionate assets probed by the ED, officials said.

Court Delivers Verdict

M Ramchandra, 60, has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh and his daughter R Yurekha (32) has been handed down three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 3 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

 

The court also held that five immovable properties of the two be confiscated under the said law.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had booked the two in 2009, taking cognisance of a Lokayukta Police complaint stating the disproportionate assets of Ramchandra to be 1.79 crore, which was 171 per cent more than his known source of income (salary).

The daughter has been charged with laundering funds through a company linked to the family, according to the officials.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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money launderingpmla convictionkarnataka excise departmentdisproportionate assetsenforcement directorate

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