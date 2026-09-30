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Bengaluru Student Murder: What Led To The Fatal Stabbing?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 30, 2026 21:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic incident in Bengaluru saw a 19-year-old college student, Yogesh, fatally stabbed during a group quarrel outside his Nagarabhavi college, prompting a police investigation into the fatal brawl.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old B.Com student, Yogesh, was fatally stabbed in Bengaluru.
  • The incident occurred outside his college in Nagarabhavi following a quarrel between two student groups.
  • Yogesh sustained serious injuries and died during treatment at a hospital.
  • Police suspect four to five individuals were involved, with one identified so far.
  • An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and apprehend all accused.

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel between two groups here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Yogesh, a first-year B.Com student at a private college in Nagarabhavi.

 

Investigation Underway In Student's Death

According to police, Yogesh was attending a class when one of his friends called him outside. When he came out of the college, a fight broke out between two groups of students over an unspecified issue.

During the altercation, one of them allegedly took out a knife and stabbed Yogesh, a senior police officer said.

Yogesh sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, he said.

At least four to five people are suspected to be involved in the incident, police said, adding that only one of them has so far been identified.

The exact motive and circumstances that led to the incident will be established once the accused are apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bengaluru student murdercollege student stabbingyogesh murder casenagarabhavi college incidentstudent group clash

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