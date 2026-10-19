Bengaluru Advocate Murdered By Tenants Over Unpaid Rent

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 42-year-old advocate was tragically shot dead by his tenants over a rent dispute, prompting a police investigation into the late-night murder.
Key Points
- A 42-year-old advocate, Manjunath, was shot dead in Bengaluru on Monday.
- Two tenants are alleged to have committed the murder following a dispute over non-payment of rent.
- The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday after an argument about an hour before the shooting.
- The advocate sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
- Police have registered a case at Whitefield police station and are searching for the suspects.
A 42-year-old advocate was shot dead allegedly by two of his tenants following a dispute over non-payment of rent at his residence here, police said on Monday.
Bengaluru Advocate Murder Investigation
The deceased is identified as Manjunath, a resident of Pattandur Agrahara.
The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday, they said, adding that the two accused work as delivery boys.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had broken out between the advocate and the accused about an hour before the shooting over non-payment of rent, a senior police officer said.
The advocate sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died, the officer said.
The accused fled the scene soon after the firing.
A case has been registered at Whitefield police station, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspects, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.