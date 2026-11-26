In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 42-year-old advocate has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger sister with a cricket bat following a heated property dispute.

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Key Points A 42-year-old practising advocate allegedly beat his younger sister to death with a cricket bat.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Bellandur, Bengaluru, stemming from a property dispute.

The deceased, Meenakshi M (39), had refused her brother's demand to vacate their mother's house.

The accused, Jayaram M, was arrested on Thursday after absconding.

Bellandur police have registered a murder case.

A 42-year-old practising advocate allegedly beat his younger sister to death with a cricket bat following a property dispute near Bellandur here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Meenakshi M (39). The accused, her brother Jayaram M who had been absconding, has been arrested, police sources said on Thursday.

Details Of The Fatal Property Dispute

According to officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday at Junnasandra, where the siblings lived in separate houses adjoining each other.

Meenakshi was staying with her mother and children, while Jayaram lived with his wife and children.

The two had reportedly been frequently quarrelling over a property dispute; Jayaram allegedly asked his sister to vacate their mother's house and move elsewhere. However, Meenakshi had refused, expressing her desire to stay with their mother.

On Wednesday, the siblings again got into an argument over the issue. During the altercation, Jayaram allegedly assaulted Meenakshi repeatedly with a cricket bat before fleeing the scene.

She sustained severe injuries and died, police said.

The Bellandur police have registered a murder case.