Bengal to fast-track CAA hearings, 23,000 get citizenship: CM Suvendu

Adhikari said the hearings related to citizenship under the CAA would be completed expeditiously and certificates issued soon.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari speaks to the media as he meets the families of Street dwellers of Free School Street, in Kolkata, August 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that hearings of applications for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act will soon be over, and so far the state has issued certificates to 23,000 people out of 2.30 lakh applicants.

Key Points The CM said that the government would complete the hearings quickly through the district magistrates.

Out of the 2.30 lakh cases, 23,000 have received certificates and 2.07 lakh are still pending, Adhikari said.

Adhikari also sought to reassure members of the Matua community and other Hindu refugees who had been waiting for CAA certificates for a long time that they will receive their certificates from him.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat 'Nabanna', Adhikari said the hearings related to citizenship under the CAA would be completed expeditiously and certificates issued soon.

The CAA or the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to six communities, who had sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighbouring countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Bangladesh.

The six communities are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

"We will complete the hearings quickly through the district magistrates. Out of the 2.30 lakh cases, 23,000 have received certificates and 2.07 lakh are still pending," Adhikari told a press conference.

He added that those who had not yet applied for citizenship under CAA would also be able to do so and stated that the process for Hindu refugees who came from Bangladesh citing religious persecution would be expedited.

"We will complete the hearings quickly and issue certificates to Hindu refugees who came from Bangladesh because of religious persecution," the chief minister said.

Adhikari also sought to reassure members of the Matua community and other Hindu refugees who had been waiting for CAA certificates for a long time that they will receive their certificates from him.

"The Government of India has entrusted this responsibility to me," the CM said.

Adhikari had on August 1 said that all pending applications for citizenship under the CAA in the state would be disposed of within the next six months.

On the law-and-order front, Adhikari on Monday announced that a provision of a new legislation would come into force from Monday and warned that those damaging government property would not be spared.

The CM was apparently referring to the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, which was passed by the assembly in July.

The legislation, popularly referred to as the anti-goonda bill, was brought with the stated objective of curbing anti-social activities and strengthening preventive action by the police and administration.

"From today, a part of the anti-goonda law has come into effect in West Bengal. No one will be spared if government property is damaged. If government property is damaged, three times its value, along with interest on the principal amount, will have to be recovered," the chief minister said.

He also asserted that those involved in vandalising government property, setting fire to police stations or BDO offices, or attacking police personnel would have to pay compensation amounting to three times the value of the damage, along with interest.

"The notification has been issued today by the Home and Hill Affairs Department," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the Assembly had already passed the bill and the governor had given his assent.

Adhikari also said action would be taken against those involved in corruption and that stolen property would be recovered and, where necessary, put up for auction.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, provides for preventive detention of persons considered a threat to public safety or suspected of conspiring to commit offences.

Under the law, such detention can extend up to 12 months, besides provisions for removing such persons from specified areas.

The assembly had also passed amendments to the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act alongside the anti-goonda legislation.

The measures include provisions relating to preventive detention and stricter action involving property of persons accused of anti-social activities.

The chief minister's remarks on public property came against the backdrop of earlier incidents of violence and damage to government assets during protests against the CAA in parts of Murshidabad and other areas of the state.

Referring to a recent incident in Karimpur, Adhikari said electricity supply lines had been disconnected after a group entered an electricity office and that arrests had been made in the case.

Incidentally, the CM has repeatedly maintained that his government would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards attacks on police personnel and damage to public property.