Why Was TMC Leader Sabyasachi Dutta Arrested?

Former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman and Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta has been arrested in West Bengal on serious charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, sparking political reactions and raising questions about corruption within the party.

Key Points Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested in West Bengal on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

Dutta, former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation chairman, was apprehended based on a businessman's complaint of a Rs 1 crore demand from 2018.

The arrest follows another high-profile TMC leader's incarceration in a civic body job scam, indicating a potential crackdown on corruption.

State minister Sharadwat Mukherjee praised the police action, stating that 'extortionists of the TMC era' are being apprehended.

Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta was arrested early on Tuesday from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, police said.

Dutta, the former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, was apprehended from his residence at Raigachi, a senior officer said. Based on a complaint by a businessman who alleged that the former Bidhannagar mayor had demanded more than Rs 1 crore from him in 2018, the police registered an FIR and arrested Dutta.

Details Of The Arrest And Reactions

"If they can prove that I took even one rupee, I am ready to be hanged," Dutta told reporters while being taken for a medical check-up following his arrest. He was being held at the Bidhannagar police station, where officers questioned him before the arrest. The TMC leader will be produced before the Bidhannagar sub-divisional court on Tuesday. Eggs and tomatoes were hurled at the TMC leader when he was taken to the court.

Dutta had unsuccessfully contested the Barasat seat in the 2026 assembly elections. He had joined the BJP in 2019 and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party a couple of years later. His arrest came after former Bidhannagar MLA and minister in the TMC government, Sujit Bose, was incarcerated by the Enforcement Directorate in a civic body job scam case.

Reacting to the arrest, state minister Sharadwat Mukherjee said, "The pillars of corruption and arrogance are being arrested one by one." Congratulating the Bidhannagar Police for their promptness, he said that extortionists of the TMC era were being apprehended on a war footing.