Bengal STF nabs 3 in Cooch Behar over spying for ISI ahead of I-Day

West Bengal's Special Task Force has successfully apprehended three individuals in Cooch Behar for their alleged involvement in a sophisticated ISI espionage ring, suspected of smuggling SIM cards and producing counterfeit currency, underscoring ongoing national security efforts.

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Key Points West Bengal STF arrested three individuals in Cooch Behar for alleged ISI espionage activities.

The accused are suspected of smuggling Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Bangladesh and producing counterfeit currency notes.

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on suspected terror links in Bengal, following other significant apprehensions.

Investigators are probing potential connections between the Cooch Behar arrests and information obtained from a previously apprehended Pakistani national spy.

The ongoing investigations highlight the persistent efforts to counter cross-border espionage and terror financing networks.

Three persons were arrested from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rashidul Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Ali and Shafiqul Islam, were apprehended late Friday evening ahead of Independence Day from the Sahebganj area of Dinahata in north Bengal, he said.

They were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for 14 days, the official said.

Allegations Against The Accused

According to investigators, the trio may have been operating undercover in India as ISI agents and were accused of smuggling Indian SIM cards for mobile phones to Pakistan via Bangladesh.

The group was also allegedly involved in the production of counterfeit currency notes, said an official in the state police STF.

Broader Crackdown On Terror Links

The arrests came amid a series of apprehensions made by the Bengal police over the past month of people suspected of having terror links.

On July 31, a suspected operative linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Shahzad Bhatti gang, Hamim Mondal, was arrested from Bardhaman.

Mondal's girlfriend and aide, Arpita Sarkar, was subsequently arrested from Sahibgunj in Jharkhand and a third associate, Aditya Singh alias Raju, was nabbed from Howrah.

Within a span of the following week and a half, four more people were arrested in the state in connection with suspected terror links.

Among them was Pakistani national Rana Rauf alias Wahab Alam, who was arrested from Habra in North 24 Parganas district close to the Bangladesh border, on suspicion of being a "spy".

According to the police, Rauf entered India illegally through Nepal in 2012 and used forged documents, including Indian voter and Aadhaar cards, to conduct reconnaissance in various parts of the state while keeping an eye on sensitive locations in Kolkata, including the strategically important Fort William.

Following interrogation by the state and Kolkata police, Rauf will now also face questions from the NIA.

Investigators currently consider the notebook belonging to Rauf to be a key piece of evidence and claim to have uncovered sensational information through links associated with the suspected Pakistani terrorist.

According to STF sources, questioning Rauf has already led investigators to identify five people who are allegedly connected to the ISI.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the Cooch Behar arrests were made following Rauf's links.