News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal Speaker revokes suspension of 7 BJP MLAs

Bengal Speaker revokes suspension of 7 BJP MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 16, 2022 22:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday revoked the suspension of seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, including that of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, taking into consideration separate motions filed by two saffron camp legislators.

IMAGE: BJP MLAs hold placards and shout slogans during a protest outside the West Bengal Assembly, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the second half of the assembly session began, the speaker asked BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul to read out the last two lines of the motion requesting withdrawal of the suspension order against Adhikari and four other MLAs -- Manoj Tigga, Narahari Mahato, Shankar Ghosh and Dipak Barman.

Paul stressed that the leader of opposition should not be barred from attending the proceedings.

 

Banerjee then consulted parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee, who also spoke in favour of the suspension withdrawal.

Sikha Chatterjee, another BJP legislator, then read out the second motion in the House, seeking revocation of a similar order against MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukhopadhyay.

The speaker subsequently agreed to withdraw suspension of all seven MLAs.

Clashes had broken out in the Assembly on March 28 between the legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP, following which the speaker suspended Adhikari and the four other MLAs.

The legislators, led by Adhikari, moved the Calcutta high court in April on the issue of suspension.

The court had ruled that the matter can be settled in the House.

Earlier in March, Goswami and Mukhopadhyay were suspended over their conduct during Governor's address in the House.

Withdrawing the suspension order, the speaker said, "You had moved the court which left it to the Assembly to find a resolution. Any remedy should be available within the House."

Banerjee had on Tuesday rejected the first motion moved by the BJP for the same, citing technical flaws.

Chatterjee, on his part, said the opposition should get perform its role in the House and everyone should have a fair idea about the rules of assembly.

"I don't want to create bitterness. Let us all take the House to greater glory. Assembly is for everyone -- both ruling and opposition members," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal
Why RSS-BJP Have Abandoned West Bengal
West Bengal: Is the Left on its deathbed?
West Bengal: Is the Left on its deathbed?
Governor: 'I am really worried for Bengal'
Governor: 'I am really worried for Bengal'
Manish Tewari breaches Cong line, praises Agnipath
Manish Tewari breaches Cong line, praises Agnipath
Many Cong leaders held during gherao of Raj Bhavans
Many Cong leaders held during gherao of Raj Bhavans
Agnipath protests turn violent; arson across states
Agnipath protests turn violent; arson across states
Neeraj to lead 37-member athletics team in CWG 2022
Neeraj to lead 37-member athletics team in CWG 2022
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Mamata can woo big-ticket projects to Bengal

How Mamata can woo big-ticket projects to Bengal

Exclusive! WB Guv slams Mamata!

Exclusive! WB Guv slams Mamata!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances