Bengal LoP row: Mamata-led TMC moves HC against Speaker's decision

Seeking an urgent hearing, the TMC's lawyer stated before the court that the first session of the 18th West Bengal assembly is scheduled to begin on June 18.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media after the INDIA bloc meeting as TMC leader Mamata Banerjee (left) looks on at the Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, June 8, 2026. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is also seen in the image. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points The TMC's lawyer sought an urgent hearing, noting the 18th West Bengal Assembly session begins on June 18.

Justice Krishna Rao has directed the petition to be heard urgently on June 11.

A significant number of TMC MLAs (58 out of 80) reportedly backed Ritabrata Banerjee over the party's official nominee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday moved the Calcutta high court challenging the West Bengal assembly Speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee, leader of a breakaway faction of the party, as the leader of the opposition.

Seeking an urgent hearing, the TMC's lawyer stated before the court that the first session of the 18th West Bengal assembly is scheduled to begin on June 18.

Justice Krishna Rao, before whom the matter was mentioned on grounds of urgency, directed that the petition be taken up for hearing at the top of the list on June 11.

He directed the petitioner's lawyer to serve notice to the parties in the matter in the meantime.

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that the Speaker of the House is the main respondent in the petition.

In a major setback for the TMC, 58 of its 80 MLAs had backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of leader of the opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

In the recent Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 207 seats, while the TMC secured 80.