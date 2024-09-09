News
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal guv asks Mamata to call Cabinet meet, replace Kolkata top cop

Bengal guv asks Mamata to call Cabinet meet, replace Kolkata top cop

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2024 09:48 IST
In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee waves to the crowd during the 27th foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), at Mayor Road, in Kolkata on August 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people's demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

"Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," the source told PTI.

 

Bose is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the state, he said.

"According to the governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata," the source said.

The body of an on-duty trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage.

Protests were held by common people daily in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
