Bengal guv asks Mamata to call Cabinet meet, replace Kolkata top cop

In the wake of the people's uproar demanding justice for the deceased woman doctor, West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Sunday directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an immediate emergency Cabinet meeting and discuss the issue, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose has also stated that the state government should decide on the people's demand to replace Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

"Governor Bose has directed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss people's demand for justice for the deceased woman doctor," the source told PTI.

Bose is on record that the government cannot evade responsibility and remain silent on the disturbing developments in the state, he said.

"According to the governor, the state should function within the Constitution and the rule of law. The ostrich-like attitude will not pay and the state must address the public demand to remove the Police Commissioner of Kolkata," the source said.

The body of an on-duty trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage.

Protests were held by common people daily in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.