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West Bengal Cabinet To Discuss DA, Seventh Pay Commission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 18:29 IST

The West Bengal government is set to address key issues including Dearness Allowance and the Seventh Pay Commission in its upcoming cabinet meeting, potentially impacting state government employees' salaries and benefits.

Key Points

  • West Bengal cabinet to discuss Dearness Allowance for state government employees.
  • The meeting will address the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for salary revisions.
  • The cabinet will also focus on tackling crimes against women and institutional corruption.
  • Governance issues, including developments concerning the RG Kar case, will be discussed.
  • Senior ministers will brief the media on the cabinet meeting proceedings.

The second cabinet meeting of the West Bengal government is scheduled to be held on May 18, where key decisions on DA, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and other administrative issues are expected to be taken, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday.

Addressing reporters, Adhikari said the meeting would also focus on measures to tackle crimes against women, institutional corruption and governance issues, including developments concerning the RG Kar case.

 

Key Agenda: Addressing Corruption and Women's Safety

"Next Monday, I will hold another cabinet meeting where we will discuss the RG Kar issue, atrocities on women, institutional corruption, and the pay commission," he said.

Adhikari said several important matters could not be taken up during the first cabinet meeting due to a lack of time.

"At the first meeting, decisions were taken only on files that were already prepared. More detailed policy matters will come up at the next meeting," he said.

Dearness Allowance and Seventh Pay Commission Discussions

State government employees have long been demanding DA on a par with central staff.

The issue is currently pending before the Supreme Court. With the change in government, employees are hopeful that the new administration will announce DA in line with central rates.

The government is also likely to consider the formation of the Seventh Pay Commission, a move that could lead to a revision in salaries of state government employees.

The CM indicated that a decision on granting Dearness Allowance (DA) to state government employees and pensioners at central rates may also be announced at Monday's cabinet meeting.

Adhikari said senior ministers Dilip Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul will brief the media on the proceedings of the next cabinet meeting.

"The CM will brief the media from time to time. Next Monday, senior leaders Ghosh and Paul will brief reporters," Adhikari said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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