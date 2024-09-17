News
Rediff.com  » News » Bengal govt removes top health officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 17, 2024 17:34 IST
The West Bengal government on Tuesday removed Dr Kaustav Nayak and Dr Debasish Halder from the position of Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) respectively, a health department order said.

IMAGE: Junior doctors, who are protesting over the RG Kar rape and murder case, celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agrees to doctors' demands including the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and removal of health department officials, in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The order was issued following the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors on Monday night when Banerjee had promised to remove Nayak and Halder from their positions.

Dr Swapan Soren was appointed the new in-charge director of health services and Dr Suparna Dutta officer on special duty of medical education, it added.

 

Nayak was appointed the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare while Halder was posted as the officer on special duty of Public health at Swasthya Bhawan.

Junior doctors, who are on 'cease work' protesting the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the Kar Medical College and Hospital for the last 39 days, have been demanding the removal of the Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education and the Health secretary for their alleged involvement in corruption in the state health sector.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
