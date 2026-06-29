Bengal enacts tough law to detain anti-socials without trial for one year

The West Bengal assembly has passed a new Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, introducing stringent provisions for preventive detention to curb violence and property destruction.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari speaking in assembly, June 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The West Bengal assembly passed the Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026.

The new law introduces a stringent provision for preventive detention of individuals for up to 12 months without trial.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated the bill aims to prevent riots and facilitate cost recovery for property destruction.

The bill was passed with 176 MLAs voting in favour, 42 against, and 20 abstentions.

Adhikari assured the House that the bill is targeted at 'goondas' and will not be misused for political purposes.

A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was passed in the assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, was passed in the House with 176 MLAs voting in favour and 42 against it, while 20 abstained.

Key Provisions of the New West Bengal Law

It is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the assembly.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House.