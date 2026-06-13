Adhikari Pledges Economic Revival, Improved Law And Order In Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari details his government's strategic vision for economic revival, job creation, and enhanced law and order, aiming to transform the state into a business-friendly hub.

Key Points West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari emphasised strengthening the state's economy and attracting investment to combat unemployment.

Adhikari highlighted improved law and order under the new BJP government, citing reduced "cut money" and syndicate activities.

The government has initiated land provision for BSF border fencing and deported 5,000 illegal immigrants.

Adhikari criticised the previous TMC government for damaging industrial growth and engaging in "arrogance, corruption and appeasement politics."

He assured no violence during upcoming religious festivals and noted a shift in the state's political landscape.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the state's economy must be strengthened and investment brought in to generate employment, while asserting that improved law and order under the BJP government was beginning to show results.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bengal Vikas Forum here this evening, Adhikari said the government was working towards making the state business-friendly with flexible land policies and better policing. "Bengal's economy must be strengthened. Investment has to be brought in through a business-friendly, industry-friendly government with a flexible land policy and good law and order," he said.

Boosting West Bengal's Economy and Employment

The CM said the government had begun providing land to the BSF for fencing the India-Bangladesh border and claimed that 12 holding centres had been set up while 5,000 illegal immigrants had been deported. "This work, which has been initiated, will be completed properly," he said.

Adhikari said the state needed urgent revival to address unemployment. "We have to rebuild Bengal. There are more than two crore educated unemployed youth in the state, while one crore migrant labourers and highly skilled educated people have left the state," he said.

He urged entrepreneurs to invest in the state to create jobs, alleging that the previous TMC government had damaged Bengal's industrial base. He also said traders were shifting to other states due to past policies.

Political Shifts and Improved Governance

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Adhikari said the current government was only five weeks old and asked whether incidents of "cut money", syndicate raj or goondaism were still being reported. He further claimed that the political situation had changed in the state, adding that "strongmen and extortionists" were now seeking public forgiveness.

Referring to the political situation in the TMC, Adhikari said a senior leader from north Kolkata was "also making rounds of Delhi", without naming anyone. His remarks came amid reports of a meeting between TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday. "No one is left for them. It is a washout for them," he said.

Critique of Previous Administration and Future Vision

Adhikari alleged that the previous TMC government had ruled with "arrogance, corruption and appeasement politics", and said the people had rejected "dynastic politics" in the state. "Those who abuse the Sanatanis, term Mahakumbh as Mrityukumbh, those who bring out rallies against Ram Mandir, cannot rule for long," Adhikari said.

Adhikari said he had visited Kalighat Kali temple, Bharat Sevashram and ISKCON Mayapur soon after taking oath, adding, "Samajhdar ko ishara kafi hai" (A hint is enough for the wise).

He further said in the past five weeks, there had been no incidents of extortion or syndicate activity, and claimed that policing had improved. Referring to an incident of stone pelting at Park Circus, he said he had personally visited the area and warned that such incidents would not be repeated. He also assured that there would be no violence during the upcoming religious festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.