HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » West Bengal CID Takes Over Probe Into Abhishek Banerjee's Alleged Inflammatory Statements

West Bengal CID Takes Over Probe Into Abhishek Banerjee's Alleged Inflammatory Statements

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 00:09 IST

x

The West Bengal CID has taken over the high-profile investigation into alleged inflammatory statements made by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the recent assembly election campaign, sparking political scrutiny.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Bengal CID has assumed control of the investigation into alleged inflammatory statements by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.
  • The case originated from a complaint filed by a Baguiati resident, previously handled by Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police.
  • An FIR was registered against Banerjee for provocative comments made during the assembly election campaign.
  • The complaint specifically cited Banerjee's remarks on post-poll violence and vote counting, linking them to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
  • CID will now examine all collected digital evidence and proceed with the investigation according to legal protocols.

The West Bengal CID has taken over the investigation into alleged inflammatory statements by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the assembly election campaign, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The case was earlier investigated by the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station, following a complaint filed by a Baguiati resident. All case-related documents, digital evidence and materials collected during the preliminary investigation have been handed over to the CID, he said.

CID Takes Over High-Profile Political Case

"A formal order has been issued transferring the investigation to the CID. The case diary, documents and digital evidence collected so far have been handed over to the agency for further investigation," a senior police officer told PTI.

 

The West Bengal Police had registered an FIR against the Diamond Harbour MP for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the assembly elections. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared, alleging that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer had said. The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he had said.

"Relevant video clips, social media links and other digital materials have been secured. The CID will examine all aspects of the complaint and proceed in accordance with the law," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Why Was An FIR Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee?
Why Was An FIR Filed Against Abhishek Banerjee?
TMC Leader Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah on Infiltration Concerns
TMC Leader Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah on Infiltration Concerns
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah on Infiltration, Terror Incidents
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah on Infiltration, Terror Incidents
Shah Alleges Bengal Infiltration Threatens National Security
Shah Alleges Bengal Infiltration Threatens National Security
Trinamool Congress Counters Amit Shah's Allegations, Raises Concerns Over BJP's Governance
Trinamool Congress Counters Amit Shah's Allegations, Raises Concerns Over BJP's Governance

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera1:07

Aamir-Gauri's Special Bond Caught on Camera

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday Celebration2:58

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday...

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly0:39

Saif Ali Khan's Phone Slip Goes Viral, Fans React Instantly

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO