Bengal BJP MLA says firecrackers kill germs, clarifies remark after row

West Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari defends her controversial remarks on firecrackers killing germs and viruses, attributing the backlash to political opponents twisting her words for TRP.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal BJP MLA Papiya Adhikari claimed on Monday that her statements linking firecrackers to killing germs and viruses were deliberately twisted for TRP.

Adhikari clarified that her remarks about firecrackers killing germs during Diwali-Kali Puja night were based on traditional beliefs passed down through generations.

She alleged that political opponents, whom she termed 'seku-maku', exploit her statements for increased TRP and views.

Adhikari noted that fewer firecrackers were burst in her Tollygunge constituency during Kali Puja this year, leading to less inconvenience for pets.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated on Monday that measures were taken to enforce Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution, despite some firecrackers being burst beyond permitted hours.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Papiya Adhikari on Monday claimed that her statements about bursting firecrackers helping kill germs and viruses were being deliberately twisted to garner TRP.

The actor-turned-politician also stated that whenever she says something, people who oppose her use it to increase their TRP.

MLA Adhikari's Controversial Firecracker Claims

Adhikari had recently been trolled for claiming at a Kali Puja pandal inauguration in her Tollygunge constituency that bursting firecrackers could cure several diseases.

"Whenever I say something, people who oppose me use it to increase their TRP and views. Even if I cough or sneeze, the 'seku-maku' (a Bengali slang meaning secular and Marxists) pick it up," Adhikari told a Bengali TV channel.

"What I meant was that bursting firecrackers during Diwali-Kali Puja night kills germs, as told by our grandmothers and elders for generations. Lighting lamps drives away evil forces," she added.

Political Allegations And Puja Observations

Adhikari also alleged that attempts had earlier been made to stop the bursting of firecrackers during Kali Puja in previous regimes.

"This time, we will take on those who make anti-BJP statements," she said.

She claimed fewer firecrackers were burst in her Tollygunge constituency during Kali Puja this year, adding that her pets did not face much inconvenience due to the reduced noise.

"The volume of music played at puja pandals was also lower (than that in previous years). One good thing is that people are listening to Bengali songs," the BJP legislator said.

Adhikari's Speech And Official Response

When she was addressing a gathering while inaugurating a Kali Puja on Saturday, a firecracker exploded loudly in front of her.

Continuing her speech, she said, "You will see that bursting firecrackers will cure several diseases. Our chief minister has said that we will burst firecrackers. How can Kali Puja be complete without green firecrackers? We will definitely burst green firecrackers. However, we will follow the guidelines issued by the police."

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the administration had taken necessary measures to enforce the Supreme Court's guidelines on noise pollution, though he acknowledged that some firecrackers were burst beyond the permitted hours.