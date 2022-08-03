News
Bengal: Babul Supriyo among 9 new ministers sworn in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 03, 2022 16:54 IST
Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in West Bengal on Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet.

IMAGE: Babul Supriyo and other Trinamool Congress MLAs take oath as ministers in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

 

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
