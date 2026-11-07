How West Bengal Tackled Drug Trafficking In A Week-Long Operation

West Bengal has concluded a massive week-long anti-drug operation, leading to hundreds of arrests, significant narcotics seizures, and the destruction of vast illegal ganja cultivation, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance policy against illicit narcotics.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points West Bengal's week-long anti-drug drive, conducted between October 31 and November 7, led to 378 arrests and 212 cases under the NDPS Act.

Narcotics worth around Rs 64 crore were seized, with an additional Rs 101 crore worth of substances disposed of during the period.

Illegal ganja cultivation spread across 300 bighas, with an estimated yield of 10,000 kg, was destroyed during the operation.

Properties worth Rs 1 crore were attached, and 68 financial investigations were initiated against 110 accused persons.

The drive also featured 215 public awareness campaigns to highlight the dangers of drug abuse.

A total of 378 people were arrested, and narcotics worth around Rs 64 crore were seized during a week-long crackdown on drug trafficking and illicit cultivation in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday.

West Bengal's Anti-Drug Operation Details

The special drive, conducted between October 31 and November 7, led to the registration of 212 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Adhikari said in a social media post.

He said law enforcement agencies also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash and disposed of narcotic substances worth around Rs 101 crore during the period.

"Our government maintains a zero-tolerance policy against illicit narcotics," he said.

He added that illegal ganja cultivation spread across 300 bighas, with an estimated yield of 10,000 kg, was destroyed during the operation.

Properties worth Rs 1 crore were also attached, while 68 financial investigations were initiated against 110 accused persons, Adhikari said.

The drive also featured 215 public awareness campaigns to highlight the dangers of drug abuse.

"I commend our police personnel for their relentless commitment to keeping West Bengal safe and drug-free in line with the #NashaMuktBharat Abhiyan," he said.