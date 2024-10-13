News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital

Bengal: 3rd medic on fast rushed to hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 13, 2024 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Another junior doctor, who was observing a fast-unto-death in protest over the rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College was rushed to a hospital on Saturday evening after his health condition deteriorated, an official said.

IMAGE: People come to support junior doctors sitting on a hunger strike demanding justice for the RG Kar rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anustup Mukherjee, a junior doctor of Medical College, Kolkata, became the third medic of those who have been on the indefinite fast to be taken to hospital.

His condition was stated to be 'serious' by his colleagues at the agitation site in Kolkata, a medic said.

 

After a team of doctors decided that his condition demanded that he be admitted to hospital for treatment, Mukherjee was taken to hospital, he said.

He was taken for treatment to Medical College, Kolkata, of which he is a student.

Junior doctors at the agitation site said blood was coming out of his stool and that he was complaining of severe stomach ache.

They requested the government to consider their demands, maintaining that the state administration was "responsible" for the illnesses of the fasting doctors.

Earlier in the day, Alok Varma from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital became the second medic of those who have been on an indefinite fast to be hospitalised after Aniket Mahato was admitted to the ICU of Kar Hospital three days back.

The junior doctors commenced their fast-unto-death in the Esplanade area in central Kolkata on October 5.

The protesting doctors have been demanding justice for the deceased woman medic at the Kar Medical College and Hospital and immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Exhausted In Long Fight For Justice'
'Exhausted In Long Fight For Justice'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'Abhaya Di Was Killed Ruthlessly'
'It Scares Me To Be In Such Situations'
'It Scares Me To Be In Such Situations'
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?
Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars
Baba Siddique: Politics veteran known for grand Iftars
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
Ex-Delhi University professor GN Saibaba passes away
NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai
NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'How Do You Get Justice For This Doctor?'

'How Do You Get Justice For This Doctor?'

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens A Spine'

'Doctors Have Given Us Citizens A Spine'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances