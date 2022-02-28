News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Belarus allows Russia to place nukes on its territory

Belarus allows Russia to place nukes on its territory

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2022 10:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Belarus is set to renounce its non-nuclear and neutral status, allowing Russia to place nuclear weapons on its territory, following a referendum held on Sunday.

IMAGE: An armoured vehicle is seen as pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Russian regular forces enter Mykolaivka amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine on February 27, 2022. Photograph: Reuters

The head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC), Igor Karpenko, said more than 65 per cent of Belarusian citizens have voted in favour of Constitutional amendments during a referendum.

"A total of 65.16 per cent of the referendum participants included in the voting lists voted for the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, and 10.07 per cent voted against," Karpenko said, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik.

 

According to Belarusian law, a decision at a referendum is considered adopted if more than half of the citizens included in the lists of participants voted for it.

The Belarusian referendum turnout is estimated at over 78 per cent.

The Russian news agency said the decision taken at the referendum will come into force 10 days after the official publication of the results.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on a 'special' alert on Sunday.

Putin announced the move during a meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, reported RT News.

According to media reports, a Ukrainian delegation is expected to hold talks with Russia on Monday morning.

Earlier on Sunday, the head of the Russian delegation, said that Kyiv had agreed to hold talks with Russia in Belarus.

The two delegations are slated to meet in the Gomel region, at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread
Modi should not enter turf that angels fear to tread
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
India's Tightrope Walk Over Ukraine
India's Tightrope Walk Over Ukraine
DGCA extends suspension of international flights
DGCA extends suspension of international flights
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings appoint Agarwal as captain
IPL 2022: Punjab Kings appoint Agarwal as captain
Election Day In UP's Village of Twins
Election Day In UP's Village of Twins
Daily Covid count drops below 10k after 2 months
Daily Covid count drops below 10k after 2 months
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

Forced To Flee Their Homes By Putin's War

Modi Has No Idea How To Deal With The World

Modi Has No Idea How To Deal With The World

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances