Behold! Bappa Prepares for His Homecoming

Glimpses of devotees carrying Lord Ganesha idols from workshops to pandals across Mumbai as preparations gather pace for the coming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Every year, more devotees welcome their favourite Vighnaharta -- the remover of obstacles -- into their homes and communities with immense faith and devotion.

For many, the celebration lasts for a day, a day-and-a-half, five days, seven days or 10 to 11 days, depending on their family traditions, capacity, vows or pledges.

Regardless of the duration, the festivities are marked by the same spirit of devotion, celebration and togetherness.

Ganesh Chaturthi this year falls on Monday, September 14, but devotees have begin their preparations weeks in advance.

IMAGE: Devotees carry a Lord Ganesh idol from a Ganesh workshop towards a pandal in Mumbai, August 16, 2026. Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

Key Points Devotees transport Lord Ganesh idols from workshops to pandals in Mumbai ahead of the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The idols are carried through city streets as organisers prepare pandals for the coming festival festivities across Mumbai.

Ganesh idol installations mark an important stage in preparations for one of Mumbai's major annual religious celebrations.

Idols Leave Ganesh Workshops

IMAGE: Devotees use large trolleys, either attached to trucks or pulled by hand, to transport the idols.

IMAGE: The trolleys and trucks are beautifully decorated with flowers, confetti and colourful fabrics.

Festive Preparations Across Mumbai

IMAGE: Photographers, influencers and local news channels from across the city gather to capture the first glimpses of Ganpati Bappa for their coverage.

Ganesh Idols Arrive At Pandals

IMAGE: It is a picturesque sight as devotees gather in large numbers to bring Lord Ganesha home.

IMAGE: As Ganpati Bappa passes through their neighbourhoods, people line the streets with cameras and selfie sticks, eager to capture the first glimpse of their beloved deity.

City Streets Turn Festive

IMAGE: And a sea of devotees gathers to catch the first glimpse of their beloved deity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff