Behold! Bappa Prepares for His Homecoming

Glimpses of devotees carrying Lord Ganesha idols from workshops to pandals across Mumbai as preparations gather pace for the coming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Every year, more devotees welcome their favourite Vighnaharta -- the remover of obstacles -- into their homes and communities with immense faith and devotion.
For many, the celebration lasts for a day, a day-and-a-half, five days, seven days or 10 to 11 days, depending on their family traditions, capacity, vows or pledges.
Regardless of the duration, the festivities are marked by the same spirit of devotion, celebration and togetherness.
Ganesh Chaturthi this year falls on Monday, September 14, but devotees have begin their preparations weeks in advance.
Key Points
- Devotees transport Lord Ganesh idols from workshops to pandals in Mumbai ahead of the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
- The idols are carried through city streets as organisers prepare pandals for the coming festival festivities across Mumbai.
- Ganesh idol installations mark an important stage in preparations for one of Mumbai's major annual religious celebrations.
Idols Leave Ganesh Workshops
Festive Preparations Across Mumbai
Ganesh Idols Arrive At Pandals
City Streets Turn Festive
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff