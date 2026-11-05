Jharkhand Police Probe Brutal Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Authorities in Jharkhand's Godda district are investigating the horrific murder of a 12-year-old girl whose beheaded body was found outside her home on Thursday morning, sparking a massive search for her killers.

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Key Points A 12-year-old girl's beheaded body was discovered outside her home in Godda, Jharkhand, on Thursday morning.

Her severed head was found in a farmland approximately 500 metres from her residence following a search operation.

The girl was reportedly abducted by unidentified individuals from her home on Wednesday night while she was sleeping with her parents.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the motive behind the brutal murder and apprehend the culprits.

The beheaded body of a 12-year-old girl was found outside her residence in Jharkhand's Godda district on Thursday morning, police said.

Her severed head was recovered from a farmland, around 500 metres from her house, following an intensive search operation, a police officer said.

Police Investigate Brutal Murder

The incident took place at Dadua village in Lalmatia police station area.

The girl was sleeping with her parents on Wednesday night, when some unidentified individuals entered the house and allegedly took her away, the officer said.

"Her parents and the villagers found her headless body outside the house this morning. Later, her head was recovered from a farmland in the village following a search operation," Lalmatia police station in-charge Roshan Kumar said.

The criminals severed her head from her body using a sharp-edged weapon, he said.

"An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the motive behind the murder and efforts are on to nab the culprits," Kumar said.

He said they are also investigating how the girl was taken away when the parents were present in the house.