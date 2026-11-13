Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Flowering Plant Species

Researchers have unveiled 'Begonia siangensis', a new flowering plant species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, underscoring the region's rich, unexplored biodiversity and the critical need for further scientific exploration.

Key Points A new flowering plant species, 'Begonia siangensis', was discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district on Friday.

Found by researchers from the Mumbai-based Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, the plant grows along shaded, moisture-rich mountain streams at around 600 metres altitude.

The discovery was formally documented in the Edinburgh Journal of Botany on October 27, establishing it as previously unknown to science.

Currently known only from a single location, the species is provisionally classified as 'Data Deficient' by the IUCN, prompting calls for further surveys.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the discovery as a significant addition to the state's botanical diversity and the importance of continued scientific exploration.

A new species of flowering plant has been discovered in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, underscoring the region's largely unexplored natural heritage, officials said on Friday.

Discovery And Naming

Named 'Begonia siangensis' after the Siang River Valley, where it was found, the species was discovered by a team of researchers from Mumbai-based Thackeray Wildlife Foundation during a floristic exploration, they said.

The plant was found growing along a shaded, moisture-rich mountain stream between Bomdo and Jengging at an altitude of around 600 metres, they added.

Formal Documentation And Unique Features

The discovery was formally documented in a research paper titled 'A New Species of Begonia (Begoniaceae, sect. Platycentrum) from the Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, India', published in the Edinburgh Journal of Botany on October 27, officials said.

S Kishwan, TU Thackeray and NV Page carried out detailed botanical examinations to establish that the plant was previously unknown to science.

Belonging to the genus Begonia, which is widely distributed across tropical and subtropical regions of Asia, Africa and the Americas, the newly identified species is a creeping herbaceous plant with pale pink flowers and dark green leaves.

Although it resembles 'Begonia iridescens', the researchers identified several distinctive features that establish it as a separate species. These include nearly equal-sized wings on its ovary, drooping female flowers and tiny raised structures on the underside of its leaves.

Conservation Status And Future Research

The researchers said the plant is currently known only from a single location in Upper Siang, while its population size and wider geographical distribution remain uncertain. It has therefore been provisionally classified as 'Data Deficient' under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) assessment framework.

They have called for further surveys, particularly in shaded stream habitats at elevations of 500 to 1,000 metres in the region, to establish whether the species occurs elsewhere.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described it as another significant addition to the state's botanical diversity.

"Found between Bomdo and Jengging, this newly identified flowering plant highlights the remarkable biodiversity of the Eastern Himalaya and the importance of continued scientific exploration," he said in a social media post.