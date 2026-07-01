Beed woman strangles alcoholic husband, covers it up as heart attack

A woman in Maharashtra's Beed district was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband and attempting to cover it up as a heart attack, .

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Key Points A 40-year-old woman was arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, for allegedly murdering her husband.

The accused, Nasreen Sharif Pathan, reportedly strangled her 45-year-old husband, Sharif Pathan, due to distress over his alcoholism.

She attempted to disguise the murder as a heart attack, moving the body to a hospital with relatives' help.

Police suspicion arose from marks on the victim's neck and body, leading to her confession during questioning.

A local court has remanded Nasreen in police custody as the investigation continues into the alleged crime.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband and trying to pass off the murder as a heart attack in Maharashtra's Beed district, the police said on July 1, Wednesday.

The accused, Nasreen Sharif Pathan, allegedly strangled the 45-year-old victim Sharif Pathan at their home in Patoda on the night of June 28. She was apparently distressed by her husband's alcoholism.

Police Uncover Alleged Murder Plot

Nasreen initially claimed that her husband had suffered a heart attack. With the help of her relatives, she shifted him to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

However, the police grew suspicious after noticing certain marks around the victim's neck and scratches on his body. During questioning, the woman allegedly confessed to the crime, an official said.

A local court on Tuesday remanded Nasreen in police custody for three days, he said, adding that a probe is underway.