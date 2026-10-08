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Emergency Helpline 112 Saves Man From Suicide In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 08, 2026 21:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a swift act of intervention, Beed police successfully foiled a man's suicide attempt on Wednesday morning after his wife's timely call to emergency helpline 112, highlighting the critical role of immediate response services.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man's suicide attempt in Parli Vaijnath, Beed, was foiled on Wednesday morning.
  • His wife called emergency helpline 112 after he locked himself in a room.
  • Police, led by Constable Ganesh Yerdlawar, swiftly responded, broke open the door, and found the man hanging.
  • The man was rescued, given medical treatment, and counselled by Sambhajinagar police.
  • The prompt police action was appreciated by the wife and locals, averting a tragedy.

A man's suicide bid was foiled in Maharashtra's Beed district after his wife called up emergency helpline 112 and police responded swiftly to the situation, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Shivajinagar area of Parli Vaijnath town here, he added.

 

Wife's Timely Call To Emergency Helpline

At around 8.45 am, a woman called 112 to inform that her husband had locked himself in a room in the house and was attempting suicide. Constable Ganesh Yerdlawar gathered details from the woman and rushed to the house with a team. When the police team broke open the door, they found the man hanging. He had used a saree for the suicide bid," the official said.

Swift Police Intervention And Rescue

He was brought down, administered medical treatment and later counselled about the futility of the act, the Sambhajinagar police station official added.

The woman and people living in the vicinity appreciated the promptness with which police dealt with the situation and averted a tragedy, he said.

Further police proceedings are underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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