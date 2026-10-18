Home  » News » Maharashtra Police Uncover Child Trafficking And Marriage Gang

Maharashtra Police Uncover Child Trafficking And Marriage Gang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 18, 2026 21:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Maharashtra's Beed police have successfully dismantled a child trafficking and marriage gang, solving a five-year-old case and rescuing a 13-year-old girl who was abducted, sold, and forced into an illegal marriage.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Beed, Maharashtra, exposed a child trafficking and marriage gang, arresting four persons on Sunday.
  • The breakthrough solved a five-year-old case involving the alleged abduction and sale of a 13-year-old girl in 2021.
  • The minor was rescued on Saturday after police acted on a tip-off, arresting two men and two women from Govindwadi.
  • The girl was initially kidnapped and attempts were made to sell her for Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai, eventually sold for Rs 1 lakh.
  • Around three years ago, the accused arranged the minor's illegal child marriage in Paithan.

The police in Maharashtra's Beed district have exposed a gang involved in child trafficking and child marriage, as they solved a five-year-old case with the arrest of four persons, officials said on Sunday.

Child Trafficking Ring Uncovered

The breakthrough came after police reopened the file concerning the alleged abduction and sale of a 13-year-old girl in 2021.

 

Working on a tip-off, police arrested the two men and two women from Govindwadi in Georai tehsil on Saturday and rescued the girl, according to an official release.

Police said the minor was originally kidnapped by a woman who initially negotiated to sell her in Mumbai for Rs 5 lakh. When that deal fell through, another woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar allegedly stepped in and sold the girl to a man from Govindwadi for Rs 1 lakh.

Around three years ago, the accused solemnised the minor's illegal child marriage at a math (monastery) in Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the release added, adding that a probe was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

child traffickingchild marriagebeed policemaharashtra crimeminor rescue

More From Rediff

'JD wanted to chat': How Trump's press secy was fired

'JD wanted to chat': How Trump's press secy was fired

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!

India's 1,200-Year-Old Swastika Well!
India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors

India's Medical Isotope Mission Needs Faster Corridors

Related Stories

Maharashtra Police Investigate Disappearance of 14-Year-Old Girl in Beed

Maharashtra Police Investigate Disappearance of 14-Year-Old Girl in Beed

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas