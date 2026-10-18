Maharashtra Police Uncover Child Trafficking And Marriage Gang

Maharashtra's Beed police have successfully dismantled a child trafficking and marriage gang, solving a five-year-old case and rescuing a 13-year-old girl who was abducted, sold, and forced into an illegal marriage.

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Key Points Police in Beed, Maharashtra, exposed a child trafficking and marriage gang, arresting four persons on Sunday.

The breakthrough solved a five-year-old case involving the alleged abduction and sale of a 13-year-old girl in 2021.

The minor was rescued on Saturday after police acted on a tip-off, arresting two men and two women from Govindwadi.

The girl was initially kidnapped and attempts were made to sell her for Rs 5 lakh in Mumbai, eventually sold for Rs 1 lakh.

Around three years ago, the accused arranged the minor's illegal child marriage in Paithan.

The police in Maharashtra's Beed district have exposed a gang involved in child trafficking and child marriage, as they solved a five-year-old case with the arrest of four persons, officials said on Sunday.

Child Trafficking Ring Uncovered

The breakthrough came after police reopened the file concerning the alleged abduction and sale of a 13-year-old girl in 2021.

Working on a tip-off, police arrested the two men and two women from Govindwadi in Georai tehsil on Saturday and rescued the girl, according to an official release.

Police said the minor was originally kidnapped by a woman who initially negotiated to sell her in Mumbai for Rs 5 lakh. When that deal fell through, another woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar allegedly stepped in and sold the girl to a man from Govindwadi for Rs 1 lakh.

Around three years ago, the accused solemnised the minor's illegal child marriage at a math (monastery) in Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the release added, adding that a probe was underway.