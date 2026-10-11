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Bootlegger Arrested, Illicit Liquor Seized In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 11, 2026 13:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Maharashtra police have successfully cracked down on illegal liquor trade in Beed, leading to the arrest of a bootlegger and the seizure of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor worth over a lakh rupees.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Beed, Maharashtra, arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger on Sunday.
  • The accused, Mahipal Narayana Komidi, was intercepted on Friday night transporting illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
  • Authorities seized IMFL and a motorcycle valued at Rs 1.11 lakh during the operation.
  • Komidi has been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

In a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the police arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger and seized illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the distribution of illicit liquor, a team from the Shivajinagar police station intercepted the accused, Mahipal Narayana Komidi (48), a native of Telangana, transporting the contraband on a two-wheeler on Friday night, the official said.

 

The police team seized IMFL, along with a motorcycle, worth Rs 1.11 lakh from the accused, who has been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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