Bootlegger Arrested, Illicit Liquor Seized In Beed

Maharashtra police have successfully cracked down on illegal liquor trade in Beed, leading to the arrest of a bootlegger and the seizure of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor worth over a lakh rupees.

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Key Points Police in Beed, Maharashtra, arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger on Sunday.

The accused, Mahipal Narayana Komidi, was intercepted on Friday night transporting illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

Authorities seized IMFL and a motorcycle valued at Rs 1.11 lakh during the operation.

Komidi has been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

In a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the police arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger and seized illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the distribution of illicit liquor, a team from the Shivajinagar police station intercepted the accused, Mahipal Narayana Komidi (48), a native of Telangana, transporting the contraband on a two-wheeler on Friday night, the official said.

The police team seized IMFL, along with a motorcycle, worth Rs 1.11 lakh from the accused, who has been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, he added.