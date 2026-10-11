Bootlegger Arrested, Illicit Liquor Seized In Beed

Maharashtra police have successfully cracked down on illegal liquor trade in Beed, leading to the arrest of a bootlegger and the seizure of illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor worth over a lakh rupees.
Key Points
- Police in Beed, Maharashtra, arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger on Sunday.
- The accused, Mahipal Narayana Komidi, was intercepted on Friday night transporting illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
- Authorities seized IMFL and a motorcycle valued at Rs 1.11 lakh during the operation.
- Komidi has been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.
In a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the police arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger and seized illicit Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off about the distribution of illicit liquor, a team from the Shivajinagar police station intercepted the accused, Mahipal Narayana Komidi (48), a native of Telangana, transporting the contraband on a two-wheeler on Friday night, the official said.
The police team seized IMFL, along with a motorcycle, worth Rs 1.11 lakh from the accused, who has been booked under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, he added.