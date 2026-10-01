Beed MP Bajrang Sonwane Alleges Jail-Orchestrated Plot To Frame Son

Beed Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonwane has sensationally alleged a politically motivated conspiracy, orchestrated from within jail, to falsely implicate his son in a high-profile murder case, sparking a major political and legal battle.

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Key Points NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonwane claims his son, Saurabh Sonwane, is being falsely implicated in the Vilas Ghule murder case.

The MP presented an audio clip allegedly revealing a jailed accused, Walmik Karad, orchestrating the framing of his son.

Sonwane asserts the campaign is politically motivated and plans a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against local leaders.

Police had previously found no link between the MP's son and the murder, despite public protests.

The MP intends to meet the Beed Superintendent of Police to seek FIRs against those behind the alleged conspiracy.

NCP (SP) Beed Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonwane on Thursday claimed efforts were on to implicate his son in the murder of hotelier Vilas Ghule.

Allegations Of Jail-Orchestrated Plot

At a press conference in Kaij here, he played an audio clip and claimed it was of Walmik Karad, main accused in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, purportedly giving instructions to his associates from inside jail.

Sonwane claimed the clipping captures Karad instructing a local aide to place Ghule's body inside the police station premises to exert political pressure and force investigators to implicate his son Saurabh Sonwane.

Ghule was killed on June 20 this year near Takli cross road Manjarsumbha-Ambajogai road, following which 10 persons were arrested.

While there have been protests seeking the arrest of Saurabh Sonwane in the case, police have earlier clarified that their probe had not thrown up any link to the MP's son.

"This entire campaign is politically motivated and orchestrated from inside prison walls. I will file a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against some local Kaij leaders and also office bearers of Kaij Nagar Panchayat for running a malicious, smear campaign against my family," the Beed MP told reporters.

He said he would meet the Beed superintendent of police and seek FIRs against those behind this criminal conspiracy.