Illicit Liquor Operation Leads To Rs 9 Lakh Seizure In Beed Hotel Raid

Police in Beed conducted a significant anti-illicit liquor operation, seizing items worth Rs 9.03 lakh and booking a hotel owner under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for selling alcohol without a valid permit.

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Key Points Police seized items worth Rs 9.03 lakh during an anti-illicit liquor operation in Beed on Monday.

The raid on Saturday night targeted a hotel near Charata Phata, owned by Bajirao Dahiphale.

Dahiphale was allegedly selling country-made and foreign liquor without a valid permit.

Seized items included sealed bottles of liquor, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a car.

The hotel owner has been booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Items worth Rs 9.03 lakh were seized after a hotel was raided near Charata Phata in Beed as part of an anti-illicit liquor operation, a police official on Monday.

The raid took place on Saturday night after a tip-off that hotel owner Bajirao Dahiphale was allegedly selling country-made and foreign liquor without a valid permit, he said.

"Sealed bottles of country and foreign liquor, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a car, cumulatively valued at Rs 9.03 lakh, were seized. He has been booked under Maharashtra Prohibition Act," the official said.