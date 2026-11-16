Home  » News » Illicit Liquor Operation Leads To Rs 9 Lakh Seizure In Beed Hotel Raid

Illicit Liquor Operation Leads To Rs 9 Lakh Seizure In Beed Hotel Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 18:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Police in Beed conducted a significant anti-illicit liquor operation, seizing items worth Rs 9.03 lakh and booking a hotel owner under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act for selling alcohol without a valid permit.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police seized items worth Rs 9.03 lakh during an anti-illicit liquor operation in Beed on Monday.
  • The raid on Saturday night targeted a hotel near Charata Phata, owned by Bajirao Dahiphale.
  • Dahiphale was allegedly selling country-made and foreign liquor without a valid permit.
  • Seized items included sealed bottles of liquor, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a car.
  • The hotel owner has been booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Items worth Rs 9.03 lakh were seized after a hotel was raided near Charata Phata in Beed as part of an anti-illicit liquor operation, a police official on Monday.

The raid took place on Saturday night after a tip-off that hotel owner Bajirao Dahiphale was allegedly selling country-made and foreign liquor without a valid permit, he said.

 

"Sealed bottles of country and foreign liquor, a mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a car, cumulatively valued at Rs 9.03 lakh, were seized. He has been booked under Maharashtra Prohibition Act," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

beed police raidillicit liquor seizuremaharashtra prohibition acthotel owner bookedcountry-made liquor

More From Rediff

What I Liked About Belonging. And What I Didn't

What I Liked About Belonging. And What I Didn't
'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'

'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'
Delhi Pollution Plan: Why Shutdowns Won't Work

Delhi Pollution Plan: Why Shutdowns Won't Work

Related Stories

Bootlegger Arrested, Illicit Liquor Seized In Beed

Bootlegger Arrested, Illicit Liquor Seized In Beed

Web Stories

6 Purifiers Worth Considering

6 Purifiers Worth Considering
Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts