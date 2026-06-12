Mrs Kerala Runner-Up Arrested In Rs 11.8 Crore Drug Smuggling Case

Mumbai Customs has arrested a 29-year-old private bank employee and 'Mrs Kerala' beauty pageant runner-up, Harsha Sunny, for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.8 crore from Bangkok, sparking an investigation into a larger drug trafficking network.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Customs arrested Harsha Sunny, a 29-year-old private bank employee and 'Mrs Kerala' beauty pageant runner-up.

She was caught at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 11.8 crore, smuggled from Bangkok.

Sunny claims she was unknowingly exploited by traffickers, having been asked to carry a bag by a new acquaintance she met during her trip.

Arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, she is currently in judicial custody, with investigations ongoing to identify other network members.

Customs has arrested a 29-year-old woman, an employee of a private bank and runner-up in a beauty contest, for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.8 crore into India from Bangkok.

Harsha Sunny, the woman passenger, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. Sunny works as a relationship manager with a private bank, and was contestant at 'Mrs Kerala' beauty pagent held in Kerala last year, he said. Customs officials allegedly found 12 packets of hydroponic weed concealed in her trolley bag.

Investigation Into Drug Trafficking Network

Sunny claimed that a person befriended her during her overseas trip and asked her to carry the bag to India, the official said. She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court which sent her in judicial custody, the official said. Probe is underway to identify other persons linked to the drug network, he added.

Sunny was produced before a court here which remanded her in 14-day judicial custody.

Advocate Prabhakar Tripathi, her lawyer, argued that it appeared to be a case of an unsuspecting traveller being exploited by organised traffickers. Sunny had visited Bangkok for tourism and to explore professional opportunities in the nail-art and modelling sectors, he claimed.

A person who befriended her during the trip allegedly gained her confidence and persuaded her to carry a bag to India, the lawyer stated. "Our client's consistent case is that she had no knowledge of any illegal contents," he said.