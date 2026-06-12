Mumbai Customs Nabs Banker In Rs 11.8 Crore Drug Bust

Mumbai Customs has arrested a private bank employee and beauty pageant runner-up for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.8 crore from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking at Indian airports.

Key Points Mumbai Customs arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 11.8 crore.

The accused, identified as Harsha Sunny, is a private bank employee and a former beauty pageant contestant.

She was apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after arriving from Bangkok.

The hydroponic weed was found concealed in her trolley bag, leading to her arrest under the NDPS Act.

Authorities are currently investigating to identify other individuals involved in the drug network.

Customs has arrested a 29-year-old woman, an employee of a private bank and runner-up in a beauty contest, for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.8 crore into India from Bangkok.

Banker Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case

Harsha Sunny, the woman passenger, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. Sunny works as a relationship manager with a private bank and was contestant at a beauty pageant held in Kerala last year, he said.

Customs officials allegedly found 12 packets of hydroponic weed concealed in her trolley bag. Sunny claimed that a person befriended her during her overseas trip and asked her to carry the bag to India, the official said.

She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court which sent her in judicial custody, the official said. Probe is underway to identify other persons linked to the drug network, he added.